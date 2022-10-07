Leo Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Astro tips for career growth

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Day seems to bring mixed results for Leo natives, you just need to be cautious if you are traveling out of the town today. Some flight delays or cancellation may create troubles for you. Those who have been hitting gym for long or working out on a regular basis, they may see some good changes on the health front. Some healthy lifestyle changes may also prove good for your health. Your good financial condition may allow you to splurge on your loved ones and spend on a family trip packages. Your wife may demand something expensive today, so buy her something.

Work front seems moderate. You may be busy with your usual work assignments. Some may shift to a new home and enjoy the great time with loved ones. Couples may have romantic and exciting day ahead.

What else is there to unfold about the rest of your day? Know more:

Leo Finance Today: It seems to be a favorable day to enter into a partnership with someone close or start a new business. Some may enjoy returns of their previous investments. It’s an auspicious time to explore new financial opportunities.

Leo Family Today: This is an excellent day. Family aura may stay joyous and comfortable. You may get chance to spend quality time with your wife and your children may make you proud by achieving academic goals.

Leo Career Today: This is a moderate day. You may feel overworked as you are assigned with different projects. Extra efforts you may put in today may prove an investment for your future.

Leo Health Today :This is a moderate day on the health front. You may be excited about meeting your old friend, but an old health issue may catch you again. Deep breathing and yoga may help you today.

Leo Love Life Today: This is going to be a favorable day on the love front. You may get chance to express your feelings or speak your heart out. It may make your partner happy and help strengthen bond of your love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

