Leo Horoscope Today, September 30, 2022: Find new changes at home

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) The day ahead is filled with new possibilities and opportunities for Leos. Today, some Leo individuals may be able to give a good account of themselves by solving workplace problems. You will have to create a mechanism where people have organized around- shared values and goals to bring harmony to the workplace. Attention to nutrition may make all the difference to your fitness goals. Try and be more conscious about your eating habits by consuming more fresh fruits and veggies. The family front is the nucleus of progress, therefore don’t neglect it. Some of you may contemplate a new construction or renovation of your house. Seek out a Vastu expert to make the move beneficial. A strong showing on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some Leo students. A short trip for work or leisure is possible for some. Leo may get their share of the limelight today as they remain popular in their friend circle.

Leo Finance Today A hefty commission can be expected by middlemen or those working on a contract basis. A prosperous financial opportunity is likely to knock on Leo natives' doors today. You may receive money that you had lent to someone. Traders are likely to make small profits from their business.

Leo Family Today Families can persuade Leo natives to purchase an expensive or luxury item. Your close friend or family member may resent your unilateral attitude. It is advised to adopt a little flexibility in your behaviour, and not get into any kind of dispute with others.

Leo Career Today Recognize good performance with a suitable reward. An employee involved in enhancing your business may need monetary encouragement. Leo natives can use the lull time to catch up on pending matters.

Leo Health Today The health condition of someone close will show signs of improvement, bringing respite from a period of tension. You may be benefited by getting a customized diet plan to achieve weight loss goals. Try to eat well and remain cheerful.

Leo Love Life Today A new dimension is likely to be added to the romantic front to enrich your love life. Those Leo natives looking to settle down may find promising matrimonial prospects coming their way. You and your spouse may succeed in improving your relationship and may enjoy a pleasant time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

