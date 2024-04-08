 Leo Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 predicts all may not be well | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024 predicts all may not be well

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 08, 2024 12:32 AM IST

Read Leo Solar Eclipse horoscope for April 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep troubles at bay in personal and professional life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Solar Eclipse Horoscope Prediction says, Struggles make you stronger today

Leo Solar Eclipse Horoscope, April 08, 2024. At the workplace, your performance will speak well.
Keep troubles at bay in personal and professional life. Take up new tasks that will help you display the professional mettle. Financially a fortune is waiting.

No serious problem will hurt your love life. At the workplace, your performance will speak well. Your financial status will be superb today and no major medical issue will trouble the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Single Leos will be fortunate to find new love. The second part is good to propose and receive a positive response. Be sensible while making remarks and you’ll see the day is packed with love. Be romantic and even plan a dinner tonight. Your lover should have personal space and not impose your concepts. You should also avoid hurling abuse in the love affair and instead must treat the partner with respect. This will strengthen the bond.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Today, new responsibilities will come knocking on your door. Pick each one to prove the mettle. This also ensures the confidence of the management in you. Some bankers, financial managers, accountants, architects, interior designers, and nurses will see opportunities to grow. Those who aspire to move abroad will have good options. Eschew office politics and also stay in the good book of the management. Students appearing for competitive examinations can expect positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be good and this will permit crucial monetary decisions. However, avoid unnecessary display of wealth and you can take the guidance of a financial planner. Today is good to buy a new house or a vehicle. But do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative as this may create friction in the later days. Entrepreneurs will get foreign funds which would help in crucial financial decisions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be cool today as your health will be good. No major medical issue will come up and seniors will also have relief from existing illness. Spend more time with family or friends. You may start visiting a gym today. Some Leos will quit smoking and there will also be relief from viral fever today. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

