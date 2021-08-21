Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

People born under this sign are ruled by the planet Venus, which makes them social and extremely fair in their dealings. They also always prefer to look on the bright side and see the best in all people. Today, this optimism will turn the day favourable for you, especially in financial matters.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial acumen will be in full display today, as you rake in the moolah playing the stocks. People involved in betting are likely to hit it rich. This is an excellent time to get the best price for your property or your car. Switching to a better paying job is indicated for some.

Libra Family Today

Taking parents into confidence to do what is in your mind will be the right step. Today, a friendly neighbour may drop in to extend a helping hand in whatever you planned to do single-handedly. If you want to lead a contented life, live with love, pride and happiness in your heart.

Libra Career Today

Earning a degree or diploma through a private institute is an attractive option, but may cost a bomb, so think again. If you want to complain against the mistreatment meted by your immediate boss, ensure you have a strong and valid case, since action against bosses, in such cases, are rare.

Libra Health Today

Keeping up with your exercise plan will benefit you in more ways than one. It will not only keep you fit, but also keep you active and ward off lethargy. Some youngsters may take up sports for sports certificates to get admission through the said quota in their chosen college.

Libra Love Life Today

It is an ideal day for enjoying a twosome in an exotic setting, so plan a weekend trip with spouse. Those looking for a life partner must consider marriage proposals carefully before taking the next step. Liking someone does not give you the license to stalk; the attraction has to be mutual.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue





