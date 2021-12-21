Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Be open and willing to change

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Take a moment to realize that what you have now is something you not so long ago wished for and that’s pretty magical. Step into the version of yourself that you want to be and you will feel yourself surrounded with the magic and power within, enough to change your life. Give yourself the permission to live a bigger life that include sudden miracles, and unexpected blessings. It’s time to find this state of freedom where your soul is an obstructed. Be open and willing to let your spirit explore the endless ways. Trust the process. The universe always has your back. Everything takes to a greater destination, just pay a little attention to the patterns of your life.

Libra Finance Today

“Try to be greedy when others are fearful. And you try to be fearful when others are greedy.” Your careful and calculated moves in handling money are worth praising. You may succeed in earning a hot serve. With your wise decisions and luck on your side you tend to have a good day.

Libra Family Today

“In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, family, and the music that brings harmony.” Reading the quote you may realize what you are missing on. Letting the past things go is the best way to move on and enjoy the happy days. It’s never late to begin with what can actually benefit.

Libra Career Today

"Failure doesn't mean you can’t be an achiever, it just means you haven't succeeded yet and are still trying." You may not be the sun around whom the workplace revolves but it doesn’t mean you don’t have a significance. Your efficiency speaks up for you. Keep the goodwill up. As moon and stars shine bright but at different time from the sun.

Libra Health Today

You may have the strength to move the mountains today. Feel of magical spirits and spreading happiness around. Others may feel charmed with your positive energy. It’s spring for you on the health sector. Remember to enjoy it to the fullest.

Libra Love Life Today

Congratulations! You soon will no longer remain single. Maybe someone around has fallen head over heels for you. The planetary moment shows you filled with extra charm, attraction and vigor. For those already in a relation, things will go as planned spend some quality time together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

