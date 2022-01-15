Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 15: The time is right to try out new ways

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to remain in a positive state of mind. A favorable ruling planet’s position may provide you with the necessary motivation to complete the things you have wanted to do for a long time. Work upon your communication skills to cross the last mile on the winning note. You will need to adopt a proactive approach to retain your winning momentum. You are likely to receive all the support that you need from friends, family and colleagues to excel in your life. Investments in real estate and even in movable assets are likely to generate further revenue. There are chances that you and your partner may go on short trip together and thoroughly enjoy the company of each other. Today may be the perfect day for students to make sure they complete theory work without leaving it half incomplete.

Libra Finance Today

There could be substantial gains from trading of any kind. Handsome profit also in store for some through overseas collaborations and partnerships. The time is right to try out new ways of doing business. With careful planning you would not incur any losses.

Libra Family Today

There is likely to be much-needed advancement and growth in your respective fields, which may be a source of happiness for the entire family. This is also a good time to plan an extension of family.

Libra Career Today

Today, you would be brimming with confidence and enthusiasm and may succeed in executing your ideas at the workplace. You are likely to receive guidance from your mentor which may enhance your productivity. Professionally, there may be opportunities to grow and learn from multiple sources.

Libra Health Today

Health is likely to remain fine, but do not ignore any persisting concern. Regular check-ups are recommended. Timely diagnosis of any irregularities or lifestyle aliments is likely to help and prevent any complications.

Libra Love Life Today

You and your significant other would need to sit down and address some rather important problems today. It’s time to start taking things more seriously and communicate freely. If the response you get from prospective dates is not always positive, consider how your approach might be improved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026