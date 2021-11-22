Libra Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Be mindful of your eating habits

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

You may start your day on an energetic and positive note. You may be charged up to bring changes in your lifestyle, the fruits of which you may get to enjoy in the days to come. You are likely to be busy with a lot of tasks to carry out and responsibilities to shoulder. This may not only help you prove your worth but also get you noticed with people who matter. Socializing and meeting with important people may help you reach your goals more quickly. You may feel things not going the way you want, which may irritate you a bit. Keep your aggression in check or it could harm your interests. Stick to a schedule, which may help you maintain a good balance between personal and professional life.

Libra Finance Today

Economically, the day promises to be good. Your debts are likely to be cleared with the help of surplus cash flowing in from multiple sources .Your monetary position may be strengthened and you are likely to purchase a property.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front your interpersonal relationships are likely to fortify with your efforts. You may lend a helping hand in beautifying the house, which is likely to make family members happy. Children may bring joy.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may be unable to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Your seniors might prefer your subordinates over you to handle important tasks. This may negate your chances of a promotion. Try your best to get noticed.

Libra Health Today

Your health may need attention as minor ailments might bring discomfort. Carelessness could cost your dearly. Be mindful in your eating habits. Daily workout and rest coupled with meditation may help you stay fit and positive.

Libra Love Life Today

You are likely to spend memorable time with your partner. Going on multiple dates to far off places or to exclusive places is likely to work wonders for your bond. You may plan to settle down with your partner by the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Crimson

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026