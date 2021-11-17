Libra Daily Horoscope for November 17: Be extra cautious!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Librans go bonkers when it comes to romance as they are ruled by the planet of love, Venus. Everyone can get a bit crazy in love, but Librans are something different than others. You are vulnerable to becoming completely love-drunk. It comes to Librans naturally as they are born with all the charm. Libra individuals are extremely charming and a bit flirty. Your duty calls will also keep you busy throughout the day. However, you might be required to travel for business purposes. Procrastinating discussions will only worsen the situation and even if you decide to let go of each other, you might end up parting ways on a bad note. A good beginning is never enough. The respect towards each other should always remain intact.

Libra Finance Today

In case of buying a vehicle, you need not to be extra cautious. There will not be any scam or losses. But if you pay attention to the fraudulent activities, you can get a good automobile.

Libra Family Today

You will be more concerned with self analysis and this can give off a vibe that you do not want to be disturbed. You may call up your relatives or get a surprise visit from them.

Libra Career Today

Today, you will not be pressurized by a lot of work. People at your workplace, especially your seniors, are in a mood to celebrate. Although this may not excite you because of what is going on inside your mind and your personal life.

Libra Health Today

You need to be extra careful about what you eat today. Stomach problems and indigestion are common, but in some cases, they may develop into something that needs attention. Avoid junk foods, deep fried foods and sugary snacks.

Libra Love Life Today

There is no social obligation to remain attached with something that does not gel with your energies. With clashing energies, it is better to back off. You may find love shortly.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

