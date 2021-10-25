Libra Daily Horoscope for October 25: Expect challenges at work!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your planets have planned an excellent day for you. Everything will go smoothly. Your strong financial condition will allow you to help your relatives or friends and earn goodwill. Some people may try to take advantage of your sensitive and emotional nature, so try to deal with such people wisely. You are ready to take on new challenges on the professional front too.

You may be in a dominating mood today and it may upset your family members, try to keep your cool and cooperate with family members. Some good property deals will tempt you to invest hard-earned money in buying a plot or house.

Know what planets have in store for you!

Libra Finance Today

You are in very good financial condition and it will allow you to help people in emergency need of money. You may buy an expensive gift for your partner to show your care for her/him.

Libra Family Today

You may not be able to spend time with family members due to workload and it may make you feel dissatisfied on the domestic front. Someone in the family will not agree with your suggestions on something important.

Libra Career Today

You may have to take help from colleagues in order to complete an important assignment on time. You may have to join some professional courses and understand technology in order to boost your income opportunities.

Libra Health Today

Some may plan to change dietary patterns completely or may go vegan. You may feel quite active, young and energetic today. It’s a good time to join a yoga class, try jogging or go for aerobics class.

Libra Love Life Today

You will get a lot of emotional and practical support from your companion that may make you feel blessed. Your partner will also understand your feelings, so don't forget to appreciate her/him.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

