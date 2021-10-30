Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for October 30: Expect an influx of creative energy
Libra Daily Horoscope for October 30: Expect an influx of creative energy

  •  Dear Libra, your career graph will rise slowly and gradually, as promising vacancies start opening up for you.
You will emerge victorious in matters of litigation involving your house or plot.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) 

This is a good time for in-depth learning to expand your knowledge. Avoid being pessimistic else you may miss out on new opportunities. A change in status may be headed your way as your hard work has been noticed by those who matter. Expect an influx of creative energy today. Let this energy inspire you but don't get distracted by trivial things. With plenty of passion and the right attitude, you can accomplish a lot. Stay away from controversial matters and be open about any decisions to rule out any misunderstandings. You will emerge victorious in matters of litigation involving your house or plot. Today is not an ideal time to travel as your long-distance journey will be fraught with problems. Prepare well before leaving or postpone your trip if possible.

Libra Finance Today 

You will strike it rich today as new lucrative projects will fall in your lap. Try to engage yourself in savings. You are likely to retrieve the money that you had lent to others in the past.

Libra Family Today 

You will get support from senior members in your household regarding an important decision you are likely to make. Married couples are likely to welcome a new family member in the house which will add to all-around happiness.

Libra Career Today 

Finishing new projects on time will help you receive appreciation and win the trust of seniors who matter. Your career graph will rise slowly and gradually, as promising vacancies start opening up for you. 

Libra Health Today 

You could have an inclination to involve yourself in spiritual activities. Exercising regularly under the supervision of an expert will be beneficial and help tone up your body.

Libra Love Life Today

Singles will be able to find the love of their life and step into a new romantic relationship. Chances of love marriage are high as love birds get the blessings of their family elders.

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

 

