Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025, predicts no medical issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your family will be supportive today.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ensure your success through commitment

Expect a happy and safe love life. Overcome the professional challenges through your commitment. You should handle both wealth and health with utmost care.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025: Expect a happy and safe love life.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2025: Expect a happy and safe love life.

A robust love life will be your goal and you must also be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Financial prosperity will help you make smart money decisions. You also have good health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues may come up but they will also be settled without much effort. Consider the lover as a friend and share every emotion. Perhaps your partner would need you to spend more time together. Those who are in a relationship and are keen to tie knots can consider today to take the final call with the consent of elders. The second part of the day is also good for a romantic dinner or a long drive. Your family will be supportive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will succeed in handling multiple tasks and will also impress the management to get new responsibilities. However, the growth will also make you a victim of office politics which you need to be cautious about. Be innovative in team meetings and your ‘out of the box’ ideas will have takers. Confirm your presence with commitment and the management will soon recognize your commitment. Do not let a client complain about the performance and ensure all deadlines are met. Students should put in hard work to clear examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth is come from different sources including a previous investment. You may invest in real estate today but the priority is to save for the rainy day. You may also start renovating the house in the first part of the day. There will also be opportunities to settle a monetary issue with a friend today. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will come up. However, it is good to be cautious about the health. You need to be careful about infections today. Keep your diet free from fat and add more vegetables to it. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
