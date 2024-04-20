Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts conflicts at workplace

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have control over expenditure. You may see ups and downs in love today. Professional commitments will keep you busy. Both your health & wealth are good. Have control over expenditure. The love relationship will see minor troubles over egos that require special attention. Handle professional challenges with care. Consider a solid financial plan to stay prosperous. Health is also good today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Consider a solid financial plan to stay prosperous.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Stay calm even while have differences in opinions. Articulate your feelings accurately. Your lover may try to provoke you but do not lose the patience. Today is not the time to settle the disputes and also stay away from delving into the past that may complicate things. Do not let personal egos hamper your relationship and always be positive in life. As females have a high chance of getting conceived today, unmarried females should be careful while spending time with their lovers.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor disagreements with the team members at the workplace need to be resolved with immediate effect. Some seniors will find mistakes in their work, impacting their morale. Your discipline will work out in projects and communication skills will help in client meetings. Keep a watch on the financial aspects of every task as this will ensure you accomplish them without causing a financial burden to the company. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible while spending money. Though wealth will come in, it is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Some Libras will lose money in speculative business while a few will earn wealth by inheriting a property. You may need to take care of the medical expenses of a relative. Traders and businessmen will receive funds from different sources as assistance.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have serious ailments related to the chest or liver will need special attention. Your blood pressure will be higher and diabetic Libras should stay away from aerated drinks, alcohol, and smoking. Start the day with light exercise and meditation which will energize you to face the challenges of the day ahead.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)