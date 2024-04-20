 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts conflicts at workplace | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts conflicts at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 20, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Health is also good today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, have control over expenditure.

You may see ups and downs in love today. Professional commitments will keep you busy. Both your health & wealth are good. Have control over expenditure. The love relationship will see minor troubles over egos that require special attention. Handle professional challenges with care. Consider a solid financial plan to stay prosperous. Health is also good today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Consider a solid financial plan to stay prosperous.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Consider a solid financial plan to stay prosperous.

 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Stay calm even while have differences in opinions. Articulate your feelings accurately. Your lover may try to provoke you but do not lose the patience. Today is not the time to settle the disputes and also stay away from delving into the past that may complicate things. Do not let personal egos hamper your relationship and always be positive in life. As females have a high chance of getting conceived today, unmarried females should be careful while spending time with their lovers. 

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Minor disagreements with the team members at the workplace need to be resolved with immediate effect. Some seniors will find mistakes in their work, impacting their morale. Your discipline will work out in projects and communication skills will help in client meetings. Keep a watch on the financial aspects of every task as this will ensure you accomplish them without causing a financial burden to the company. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money today.

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Be sensible while spending money. Though wealth will come in, it is crucial to have control over the expenditure. Some Libras will lose money in speculative business while a few will earn wealth by inheriting a property. You may need to take care of the medical expenses of a relative. Traders and businessmen will receive funds from different sources as assistance. 

  

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Those who have serious ailments related to the chest or liver will need special attention. Your blood pressure will be higher and diabetic Libras should stay away from aerated drinks, alcohol, and smoking. Start the day with light exercise and meditation which will energize you to face the challenges of the day ahead.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts conflicts at workplace
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On