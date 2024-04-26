 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts new beginnings | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts new beginnings

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Expected minor financial issues and ensure you overcome them today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you will make changes around

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 26 , 2024: Your relationship will have surprises and the office will give career opportunities.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 26 , 2024: Your relationship will have surprises and the office will give career opportunities.

Your relationship will have surprises and the office will give career opportunities. Expected minor financial issues and ensure you overcome them today.

Settle the love-related issues with a positive attitude and professionally, you will do well. While minor financial troubles may be there, be sure your health is in perfect condition.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Troubleshoot the love-related issues in the personal life. Fortunate single Libras will be happy to know that someone special will enter their life. Long-distance communication requires constant communication and those love affairs that lack fun and emotions will not survive today. The newly married natives will find the day to be engaging. The two of you would complement each other, and the day would bring many positive events. Female Libras will be the center of attraction while attending an evening function where multiple proposals will come.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Skip gossip at the office as your sole focus needs to be on the job. Avoid arguments at team meetings today. Bring in innovative concepts that will work out in impressing the clients and management. Utilize communication skills to convince the client. Your attitude is crucial and some female Libras will get a hike in salary or get a promotion. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Businessmen may find cooperation from different government agencies which will benefit in revenue earning.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial hiccups will be there. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as you expected. This may impact the routine life. Avoid heavy expenses today but you may buy household items in the second half of the day. Gold is also a smart way of investment you can make today. You should not opt for large-scale investment in stock and trade.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those with a history of cardiac troubles need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Stay away from alcohol and tobacco today. Today, some children will develop complications including viral fever, skin infection, or sore throat. You may also fall while boarding a bus or train. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler and you need to wear a helmet.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts new beginnings
