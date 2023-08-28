Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023 predicts romantic moments

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Adventures pump energy in you Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Professional responsibilities make you stronger. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023. There is more scope to perform at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to fall in love today. Some Libras will be lucky to take the relationship to the next level. As the love stars are strong for you, the proposal will have positive results. Those who faced opposition to the relationship will witness a big change in the attitude of seniors in the family. Office romance is suitable only for single Libras. Today, avoid all types of confrontations in the relationship and shower love and affection to receive them back.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Some minor official challenges will exist in the first half of the day and you need to handle them without affecting productivity. Those who are in senior roles will need to be innovative in the workplace. You may be a victim of ego clashes and jealousy but it is crucial to overcome them without losing the patience. Healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime today to meet up the goals.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

While wealth will pour in from different sources, your expenses will also be higher today. You need to have a good strategy to handle finance today. Long-term investments will be good today and you can consider stock and shares for better future returns. The second half of the day is also good to buy a house or a vehicle.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Though your health will be good, you need to pay attention to your breath. Some Libras will complain about skin allergies or throat infection today. Adventure trips should be avoided today, especially in the first half of the day. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule. Doing breathing exercises or yoga at an open park is a good way to reduce stress and control both the mind and body.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

