 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts disturbing finance | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts disturbing finance

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts disturbing finance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 10, 2024 01:03 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You may handle wealth diligently. Health is normal today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the issues with confidence

Be confident about your professional performance and also be emotional in the relationship today. You may handle wealth diligently. Health is normal today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024: The love life is exciting where you will spend more time together.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024: The love life is exciting where you will spend more time together.

The love life is exciting where you will spend more time together. Office life will be busy and you will achieve success at your job. No major financial challenge will be there. Pay more attention to health today.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will see major changes in your love life. The weekend is a good time to settle disputes in the love affair. Some statements will be misunderstood and it is crucial to be careful while having arguments. Do not delve into the past and also avoid unpleasant conversations with your lover today. Some couples may be keen to marry and they can freely approach the parents for consent. Today is also auspicious to propose. Single Libras may confidently express the feeling of receiving a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your rapport with the managers or seniors at the office will help in attaining good results. Utilize communication skills at the negotiation table. Some Libras may lose their temper at the office and this can lead to chaotic situations. Those who are in the government service will find the day relaxed but IT professionals, copywriters, authors, lawyers, bankers, medical staff, and artists will have a tough time. Entrepreneurs will find opportunities to expand the trade. The second part of the day is good to even sign new partnership deals.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial trouble will be there. And interestingly, you will see a good inflow of wealth. Consider large-scale investments including speculative business. Libras can buy a property today while the second part of the day is good to purchase a vehicle. Some Libras will need money for the expenses of children. Businessmen can invest in new ventures but it may take a while to get proper returns.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while driving a car tonight. Some Libras will have complications related to breathing and will need medical attention. Drink plenty of water today and have a healthy diet. Make leafy vegetables a part of the menu. Ensure females don’t cut their fingers while chopping veggies in the kitchen. Pregnant Libras must avoid adventure sports including rock climbing and skiing.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On