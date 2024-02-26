 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February26, 2024 predicts professional achievements | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024 predicts professional achievements

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 26, 2024 01:17 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor troubles, the love affair will become stronger.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No crisis will beat your confidence

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Settle the disputes in love before things go out of control.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2024. Settle the disputes in love before things go out of control.

Despite minor troubles, the love affair will become stronger. Challenges at the job will keep you busy. Minor financial issues exist and handle money smartly.

Settle the disputes in love before things go out of control. Be careful to accomplish all assigned tasks today. Minor financial issues exist while health will be normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to settle the issues of the past. A previous relationship, ego, privacy issues, or job can be a reason for the problem. You need to be patient throughout the day. The lover may start a verbal argument but you should smartly eschew it as any reaction will only elevate the problem. Some lovers will be sensitive and require extra attention while handling. Talk to the parents about the love affair. Single Libras may be fortunate to come across someone special.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your efforts at the workplace require kudos and the management will approve your decisions related to a new project. Some tasks will be tougher than expected and you may need to work additional hours. Marketing and salespersons need to be careful while communicating with clients today. Bankers, accountants, authors, architects, musicians, publishers, media persons, chefs, and lawyers will have a busy but productive day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Put in effort to settle the financial issues. Minor troubles will disturb the routine plans in the first half of the day. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You may prefer investing in mutual funds and fixed deposits today. However, do not go for shares and speculative business. Libras can expect financial help from friends and even from the family of the spouse. Businessmen will see finds from new promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health today. Minor hiccups will be there in sleep and some seniors may also have pain at joints today. Females may develop gynecological issues that require special attention. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Along with diet, try to see if they could teach light exercises or yoga, which will be very beneficial. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

