Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts new adventures

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, every new task is an opportunity Be sincere in love and also put in effort to accomplish every assigned professional task. The minor wealth issues demand control over the expenditure. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: The minor wealth issues demand control over the expenditure.

Be positive in attitude and this will work out in both love and job. There will be minor monetary issues and you need to tackle them diligently. Health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even having disagreements in the love life. Do not lose your temper and instead be diplomatic. Open communication will save long-distance love affairs that are on the verge of collapse. Your lover expects your presence today and shower affection to pamper the partner. You may also give surprise gifts which will strengthen the bond. Some female Cancer natives will receive the support of parents and this will help in deciding the marriage.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional while handling crucial tasks at the office. You will travel today for job-related reasons while IT, animation, copywriting, and civil engineering professionals will visit the client office. Some professionals who aspire to relocate abroad for jobs will get new opportunities. Some students will have troubles related to examinations today. However, most Libras will crack interviews and tests in the first half of the day. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, utensils, baked items, leather, travel accessories, and automobile spare parts will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. This may impact your plan to buy property or an automobile. Keep your expenditure under control. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You may go ahead with the purchase of electronic devices. However, do not lend a big amount to someone as you may have trouble getting it back.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

For working professionals, it is important to maintain a proper balance between work and personal life. Do not bring the office stress to home and instead spend more time with the family. Some Libras may develop a cold, viral fever, throat infection, or minor bruises. Ensure you don’t drive at night after consuming alcohol. You should not miss medicines today and seniors must be careful while using stairs.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857