Libra Horoscope for 18 June 2025: Some professionals can expect a hike in salary
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You create your destiny
Opt for ways to resolve the issues in the relationship. Consider the options to prove your mettle at the workplace. Minor health issues may also trouble you.
Troubleshoot the relationship issues. Professional success will lead to career growth. Today is good for big investments, but health is a concern.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship may see minor friction today. An old relationship may be a cause of turmoil, and it is crucial not to delve into the past. You should spend more time together, and it is also good to keep your partner in a happy mood. A romantic dinner or a night drive can have positive results. Provide the space to the partner and value their opinions. Some relationships may be toxic, and you can call it off for good.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Stay focused on work and keep office politics in the back seat. Your attitude at team meetings can invite the ire of some seniors, but respond to this with your performance. A project will require rework that may impact you and the team’s morale. However, do not give up and instead ensure you rework, meeting the client’s requirements. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary, while business developers and management professionals will have to strive to meet the targets. Students looking for higher studies may receive good news.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in, and you are in a good position to invest in real estate. You may buy electronic appliances and a vehicle. The day is also good to buy flight tickets and make a hotel reservation for a vacation abroad. A female native can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend. Today, Businessmen will also be successful in raising funds through promoters.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You may have a minor chest-related infection, but this will not be serious. Some females will have migraine, oral health issues, or urinary infections. Children may also complain about minor cuts. You need to be careful while driving through slippery terrains and mountainous terrains. Those who are travelling should carry all the required medicines. The second part of the day is also crucial for Libras with asthma issues.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
