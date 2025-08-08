Libra Horoscope Today for August 8, 2025: You may expect a new person to walk into your life today

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ideals guide you Resolve the issues in the love affair and avoid egos while being a part of team projects in the office. The financial issues will stop major investments. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, the relationship will be blissful with more energy and happiness. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spend time together to share both happiness and grief. However, during your time, you need to avoid discussing unpleasant topics or things that may disturb your lover. Be sincere in your approach. You may surprise the lover with gifts, while some females will be successful in convincing the parents about the relationship. You may also expect a new person to walk into your life today. Married females may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Avoid controversies at the workplace and say no to office politics that may impact productivity. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Some crucial responsibilities would need you to spend overtime at the office or travel throughout the day. Entrepreneurs will succeed in signing new deals that will take the trade to new territories.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You should be careful about the expenditure. However, you may go ahead with the idea to buy electronic appliances, natives will also find fortune in online lottery. Some unexpected expenses may come up, such as a medical emergency or a legal issue. Businesspeople can also think about expanding their territories, as this will result in huge gains in the future.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health today, as there can be infections that may impact your normal life. Some senior natives will have minor infections on the throat, eyes, ears, and skin. There will also be complications related to breathing, and some seniors will require medical care. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

