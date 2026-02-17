Libra Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: You need to be careful about specific projects

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties Show love today and ensure you are productive at the workplace. Utilize the wealth to mint more prosperity. Your health is also in perfect condition today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve relationship issues on a positive note and ensure you are creative and productive at the workplace. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today There is no scope for egos in the love affair. Your attitude is crucial while spending time with your lover. Be careful about the words you use, as your lover may pick one to start a fight. Some long-distance relationships may not work out due to the lack of proper communication. You should also be careful not to impose your ideas on the lover. Married natives must avoid office romance, which may impact both their personal and professional lives today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today You need to be careful about specific projects. There will also be pressure to compromise on the quality. Today is not the time to settle professional challenges with seniors. Those who are into human resources, finance, hospitality, copy editing, promotion, and animation will find new opportunities. The second part of the day is also good for attending interviews. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume on a job portal before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today No major monetary issue will come up. However, your expenditure should be in balance with your income. Your chances of buying a home are high. Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow, the financial plan and handle your expenses as per the plan. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute, and you would need to lend an amount to help. Businessmen can make the crucial expansion decision in the second part of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today No major health issue will hurt you today. However, it is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children, who may also develop a viral fever today. You may have trouble with your eyes or ears. It is good to be careful while walking on a wet floor today. Females may also complain about gynaecological issues.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

