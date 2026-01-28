Libra Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Your partner may push you to do things that you may not like

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash the energy for positive thoughts
Spend more time with your lover and share emotions today. Responsibilities at the office will prove your mettle. Minor financial issues will come up today.
Be fair in the relationship, and you’ll see the results. Take up new tasks at the workplace that prove your professional mettle. Both health and wealth demand more care.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Expect trouble in the relationship. The partner may push you to do things that you may not like. This may lead to turbulence in the love affair. Open communication is crucial here, and you should also be ready to even come out of the love affair. You may also plan a surprise dinner today. The second part of the day is good to get the support of parents in the relationship. Single male natives will be happy to find a special person walking into their lives while travelling or while attending a function.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Be professional in your dealings with coworkers and clients. You need to be patient at team meetings and also express your opinion without apprehension. Some natives will also clear job interviews to obtain the offer letter. Those who are into law, media, academics, botany, and the entertainment business will see a tough day. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. You may also consider travelling for job reasons. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new ventures and finding funds.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Minor monetary issues will come up. You will be under pressure for a loan payment. This is not the right time to buy shares. Your siblings may not be happy with your financial status, and this may cause you mental stress. You may also have unexpected expenses, and it is vital that you keep a proper cap on them. However, businessmen will be successful in settling monetary issues with partners.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You may have minor issues associated with the lungs or heart. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the evening hours. Today is also a good day to schedule a medical surgery. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train. You may develop viral fever pr sore throat. Children may also complain about pain in the elbows. Today is a good day to start attending a gym. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can do so today.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More