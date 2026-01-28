Libra Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Your partner may push you to do things that you may not like

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash the energy for positive thoughts Spend more time with your lover and share emotions today. Responsibilities at the office will prove your mettle. Minor financial issues will come up today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be fair in the relationship, and you’ll see the results. Take up new tasks at the workplace that prove your professional mettle. Both health and wealth demand more care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Expect trouble in the relationship. The partner may push you to do things that you may not like. This may lead to turbulence in the love affair. Open communication is crucial here, and you should also be ready to even come out of the love affair. You may also plan a surprise dinner today. The second part of the day is good to get the support of parents in the relationship. Single male natives will be happy to find a special person walking into their lives while travelling or while attending a function.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Be professional in your dealings with coworkers and clients. You need to be patient at team meetings and also express your opinion without apprehension. Some natives will also clear job interviews to obtain the offer letter. Those who are into law, media, academics, botany, and the entertainment business will see a tough day. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. You may also consider travelling for job reasons. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new ventures and finding funds.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Minor monetary issues will come up. You will be under pressure for a loan payment. This is not the right time to buy shares. Your siblings may not be happy with your financial status, and this may cause you mental stress. You may also have unexpected expenses, and it is vital that you keep a proper cap on them. However, businessmen will be successful in settling monetary issues with partners.

Libra Health Horoscope Today You may have minor issues associated with the lungs or heart. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the evening hours. Today is also a good day to schedule a medical surgery. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train. You may develop viral fever pr sore throat. Children may also complain about pain in the elbows. Today is a good day to start attending a gym. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can do so today.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)