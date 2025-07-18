Libra Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: You may get opportunities to display your professional skills

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not take risks on health and relationships Give up egos in a love relationship and be cool even at tough times at the workplace. Wealth will come in today. No health issue will also trouble you. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Shower love and affection on the partner the relationship will be vibrant. You’ll get opportunities to display your professional skills. Financial hiccups won't exist and health will be good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Being sensible is more important in a relationship than being sensitive. Stay happy today to plan the future together. Some natives will introduce the lover to the family, and a romantic dinner today is also an occasion to surprise the lover with gifts. Married natives must avoid office romance, which may seriously impact marital life. Your ex-flame may be back in life, and this can be mesmerising, but this should not impact the current love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Handle professional challenges with confidence. New tasks include managerial positions, and some females will also succeed in impressing the clients with their communication skills. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money today. New opportunities in business may come in, and based on them, try expanding your turf. Government employees can expect a change in location. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today. Traders will also be required to settle some issues related to policies.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Professionals can hope for a rise in their salary. Today is also a good day to donate money to charity. Some females will buy jewellery while students will require funds to pay the college fees. You may also plan a vacation abroad if your financial status permits it. Some natives will buy a vehicle or property today. The second part of the day is also good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health today. No major medical issue will disturb the day. However, minor issues such as viral fever, throat pain, or digestion-related problems may be there. You may also have vision-related issues that will require medical attention. Females who are travelling may have back ache while children will require medical help for viral fever or oral health issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)