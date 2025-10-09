Libra Horoscope Today for October 9, 2025: A co-worker or a senior may question your commitment

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in self-confidence Keep the love affair productive. Take efforts to meet the professional requirements. Wealth will be positive. However, health issues may also come up today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not upset the lover, and ensure you both spend more time together. Settle the professional issues today. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments. Minor health issues exist.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor tremors, your love relationship will be intact. You need to give personal space to the lover, and the second part of the day is also crucial for those who are new in a relationship. Today is a good time to have a romantic dinner where you may even surprise your lover with gifts. Office romance is not a good idea for married male natives. Married couples should keep their families away from disputes. Female natives may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will be happy settling the professional issues. Come up with innovative ideas today at team meetings, which will also invite appreciation from the management. A co-worker or a senior may question your commitment, and you may also become a part of the office politics. However, you need to know that this may also badly impact your profile. Entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand the business to new locations. Job seekers can confidently attend interviews to clear them.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be no major issue related to wealth. However, it is good to keep control over the expenditure. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. You may also renovate the house today. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. Businessmen may handle transactions in foreign currency.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may have minor vision-related issues and will also require visiting an ophthalmologist. Children may also complain about body aches, oral health issues, and digestive problems. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice. It is also important to avoid driving in the late evening. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Those who are travelling should also be careful to carry a medical kit today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)