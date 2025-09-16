Libra Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You may come up with innovative ideas and suggestions at team meetings
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are in high spirits today
Settle the love-related issues & deliver optimum professional results. Wealth will come in, but cut down the expenditure. Health can be a concern today.
Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. Show the best performance at the workplace. You may receive wealth today. However, minor health issues will also be there.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Express the love without inhibition. Your passion will bring in good results today. You should be careful not to impose your concepts on the lover. Instead, be a good listener and also value the suggestions of your partner while making crucial decisions. Married females may have issues at home and talk about them with their husbands to troubleshoot them before the day ends. Some male natives will also fall into a new relationship, but the spouse will find this out, upsetting the family life.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
New tasks will come to you, and they will also give you opportunities to prove your professional diligence. Some accountants, bankers, and financial managers will have issues with the tallying of accounts, and you need to be careful while handling money matters. You may also come up with innovative ideas and suggestions at team meetings. If you are keen to start a partnership, pick the day as you will see good results sooner.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Pay attention to the financial affairs. Though wealth will come to you, it is good to cut down on the expenditure. Females may settle property-related issues within the family, while seniors may also consider this day to divide the wealth among children. You may also require financial help for a relative or sibling today. Businessmen may have minor monetary issues, but the partnerships will be beneficial here.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You may need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Athletes may develop minor injuries on the ground. While traveling today, keep a first aid box always with you. Minors may have viral fevers or skin infections today. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. Seniors who have sleep-related issues should opt for traditional solutions.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
