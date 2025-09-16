Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You may come up with innovative ideas and suggestions at team meetings

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: You may also require financial help for a relative or sibling today.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are in high spirits today

Settle the love-related issues & deliver optimum professional results. Wealth will come in, but cut down the expenditure. Health can be a concern today.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. Show the best performance at the workplace. You may receive wealth today. However, minor health issues will also be there.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Express the love without inhibition. Your passion will bring in good results today. You should be careful not to impose your concepts on the lover. Instead, be a good listener and also value the suggestions of your partner while making crucial decisions. Married females may have issues at home and talk about them with their husbands to troubleshoot them before the day ends. Some male natives will also fall into a new relationship, but the spouse will find this out, upsetting the family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will come to you, and they will also give you opportunities to prove your professional diligence. Some accountants, bankers, and financial managers will have issues with the tallying of accounts, and you need to be careful while handling money matters. You may also come up with innovative ideas and suggestions at team meetings. If you are keen to start a partnership, pick the day as you will see good results sooner.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the financial affairs. Though wealth will come to you, it is good to cut down on the expenditure. Females may settle property-related issues within the family, while seniors may also consider this day to divide the wealth among children. You may also require financial help for a relative or sibling today. Businessmen may have minor monetary issues, but the partnerships will be beneficial here.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Athletes may develop minor injuries on the ground. While traveling today, keep a first aid box always with you. Minors may have viral fevers or skin infections today. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. Seniors who have sleep-related issues should opt for traditional solutions.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
