Libra Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: You also consider making new partnerships in business
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save the money.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up!
Be romantic today as your lover prefers that. Overcome professional stress through commitment and discipline. Wealth is also at your side today.
Be cool even while having disagreements in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial in handling official challenges. Handle financial affairs carefully. Health will be positive today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be realistic and shower affection on the partner to get it back. Consider the emotions of the lover and value the feelings while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the future of the relationship. Married females will be happy and may also get pregnant today. The second part of the day is also good to call short on marriage. Some relationships also demand more communication, especially the new ones.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Stay in the good book of the management. You should also take care to avoid arguments at a meeting. Bankers, accountants, financial advisors, and delivery managers will have a tight schedule, while healthcare professionals will see a location change. You should also be ready to take up new challenges, and the communication skills will help settle client-related issues. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today will need to put in more effort to clear them.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save the money. You may prefer investments in the stock market and speculative business. Today, you may also consider making new partnerships in business, as things will prove fruitful in the future. Some natives may require financial help from a friend or sibling. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Today, you may also donate money to charity, especially in the second half of the day.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Go for a morning or evening walk, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Be careful about your diet, and also drink plenty of water today. Some seniors may develop complications related to breathing. Children may also develop minor bruises while playing in the evening. You may also give alcohol today.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
