Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: You also consider making new partnerships in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save the money.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up!

Be romantic today as your lover prefers that. Overcome professional stress through commitment and discipline. Wealth is also at your side today.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool even while having disagreements in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial in handling official challenges. Handle financial affairs carefully. Health will be positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and shower affection on the partner to get it back. Consider the emotions of the lover and value the feelings while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the future of the relationship. Married females will be happy and may also get pregnant today. The second part of the day is also good to call short on marriage. Some relationships also demand more communication, especially the new ones.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stay in the good book of the management. You should also take care to avoid arguments at a meeting. Bankers, accountants, financial advisors, and delivery managers will have a tight schedule, while healthcare professionals will see a location change. You should also be ready to take up new challenges, and the communication skills will help settle client-related issues. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today will need to put in more effort to clear them.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save the money. You may prefer investments in the stock market and speculative business. Today, you may also consider making new partnerships in business, as things will prove fruitful in the future. Some natives may require financial help from a friend or sibling. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Today, you may also donate money to charity, especially in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Go for a morning or evening walk, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Be careful about your diet, and also drink plenty of water today. Some seniors may develop complications related to breathing. Children may also develop minor bruises while playing in the evening. You may also give alcohol today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: You also consider making new partnerships in business
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On