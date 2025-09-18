Libra Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: You also consider making new partnerships in business

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up! Be romantic today as your lover prefers that. Overcome professional stress through commitment and discipline. Wealth is also at your side today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool even while having disagreements in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial in handling official challenges. Handle financial affairs carefully. Health will be positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and shower affection on the partner to get it back. Consider the emotions of the lover and value the feelings while making crucial decisions. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the future of the relationship. Married females will be happy and may also get pregnant today. The second part of the day is also good to call short on marriage. Some relationships also demand more communication, especially the new ones.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stay in the good book of the management. You should also take care to avoid arguments at a meeting. Bankers, accountants, financial advisors, and delivery managers will have a tight schedule, while healthcare professionals will see a location change. You should also be ready to take up new challenges, and the communication skills will help settle client-related issues. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today will need to put in more effort to clear them.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save the money. You may prefer investments in the stock market and speculative business. Today, you may also consider making new partnerships in business, as things will prove fruitful in the future. Some natives may require financial help from a friend or sibling. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Today, you may also donate money to charity, especially in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Go for a morning or evening walk, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Be careful about your diet, and also drink plenty of water today. Some seniors may develop complications related to breathing. Children may also develop minor bruises while playing in the evening. You may also give alcohol today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)