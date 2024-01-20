Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 predicts new romances on the cards
Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Entrepreneurs will also be successful in launching new concepts today.
Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says your valour speaks your personality
Unexpected twists will keep the love life exciting. Perform multitasking at the workplace to handle challenges. Financial prosperity is another takeaway.
Keep the lover in good humor today. Handle all professional challenges and also ensure you are financially stable. The health is also at your side.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
You will see a new person walking into your life today. As the stars of romance are stronger, go ahead with the proposal. You will be happy to spend more time with your lover today. Be open in communication and this will resolve most troubles in the love affair. Virgo male natives may get into an office romance which can impact productivity. Married male natives need to be careful while having arguments with their spouses as this can lead to serious issues today.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Be creative at the office and ensure you take up new roles. Some Libras can expect the renewal of the job contract with a hike in the salary. Today, you can update the profile on a job portal and new job interviews will come in a day or two. Entrepreneurs will also be successful in launching new concepts today. Those who are keen to expand the trade to foreign territories will be fortunate to find promoters.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
No major financial issue will trouble you today. Instead, you will also get a good return from a previous investment. Today is auspicious to buy a vehicle and some Libras will also be happy to settle old financial disputes within the family. Be ready to win a legal battle over property. You can also consider major investments in the stock market and speculative business.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues will pop up today. You may have pain in joints and bones. Some allergies will also cause minor disturbances. Those who have asthma must stay out of pollution. Be careful to not develop a viral fever. Females may complain about gynecological issues which will need medical attention. You should be careful about the diet which must be rich in fruits and vegetables.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn