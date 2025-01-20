Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025 predicts pleasant moments in love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Speak your mind! Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. You are prosperous today and your health will also be good.

A happy love life supported by good health and strong finances are the specialties of the day. Overcome the obstacles at the workplace to perform better.

Look for pleasant moments in your love life. Handle the challenges at your office to deliver good results. You are prosperous today and your health will also be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some lovers will be unrealistic in assumptions but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. No major argument should take place today and you should also value the opinion of the partner in crucial affairs. Some love affairs require more open communication. The female natives who face opposition from their parents will have good news. Your choice will get the backing of relatives and siblings.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up challenging tasks. The seniors and the management trust your potential and will assign you tasks that may also keep you busy throughout the day. The team meetings may not be productive but do not be hesitant to express your opinions. You need to have a proper plan to handle different crises. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals and will also be confident about the new business idea.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, the first part of the day may not be as prosperous as per your expectations. This may stop you from major financial investments including speculative business. However, things will back on track as the day progresses. Female Libras who are entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds which would improve their financial status. Some traders will also prefer the day to take the trade to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You must be careful in the second part of the day. The chances are high that you may suffer from chest or kidney-related issues. Some females may develop migraine in the second half of the day. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Do not take the office pressure to the home.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)