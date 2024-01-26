 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts good fortune for students | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts good fortune for students

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts good fortune for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Capture the best moments in life

Have a r robust love life and a good professional one today. Despite property, have control over the expenditure. No major health issue also exists today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Have a r robust love life and a good professional one today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Have a r robust love life and a good professional one today.

Be sensible when it comes to love. Handle all professional challenges with care. Despite the good wealth, be careful about the expenditure. Your health is also good

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Have a great love life today. Skip unpleasant conversations and focus on happiness in the love life. Do not get into verbal arguments today and always support the partner in different endeavors. This will ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. Some females will patch up with an ex-lover which will rekindle the old love affair. However, married Libras must be careful to not hurt the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace new challenges at the office. A new task will demand extra attention. Can consider quitting the job and also update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come in a day or two. Entrepreneurs can also launch a new venture today. There will be opportunities to show your potential but some people with vested interests may hamper the chances today. Students applying to foreign universities will receive positive news.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

While you will see wealth today, it is wise to keep a tab on the expenditure. You may receive a return even from a past investment. Take the help of a financial expert to properly plan your wealth. Some Libras will buy a vehicle in the second part of the day while you can also renovate the house. Today is also auspicious to donate wealth to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Though no major health issue is visible, you are advised to drive carefully at night. Skip alcohol and also follow a healthy menu packed with fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Proper exercise is a good way to maintain your health. You also need to ensure that you walk for some time in the morning and evening as this will burn fat and keep you fit. Seniors may have sleep-related issues as well as pain in joints.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

