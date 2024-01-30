 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 30, 2024 advices to avoid marital troubles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 30, 2024 advices to avoid marital troubles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 30, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you stronger

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 30, 2024. You need to remember that new responsibilities will make you stronger.
A happy romantic relationship is complemented by a productive office life. You need to invest money smartly while minor health issues can give trouble.

Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. Handle the official assignments with care. Financially you are good but health can be slightly complicated today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Shower love on the partner and also be a strong pillar in the partner’s personal and professional endeavors. You may find love in the office but beware that office romance can get dangerous especially if one of you is already married. This can bring in trouble in marital life and you need to smartly handle the situation to avoid unfavorable circumstances. Some Libras will find the support of parents and you can freely discuss the future of the love life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace new tasks at the office. You need to remember that new responsibilities will make you stronger. Be sincere at work and your commitment will win accolades. Seniors and team leaders must handle the team diligently and maintain a good rapport with co-workers. While you need to avoid office politics, try to be in the good book of management for a good future. Be confident at team meetings and present your thoughts and opinions without fear. The management will recognize your mettle and sooner will assign new roles.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money as wealth will come in from different sources. There will be options to spend money on luxury. All pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will also be approved. Some Libras will get financial help from siblings while you may also get an appraisal. Take the help of an expert to plan long-term investments including stock and trade.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health as minor health issues may cause trouble. You may have hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. Some seniors will develop chest-related issues while asthmatic Libras must avoid dust. Females may complain about gynecology-related problems which would need medical attention. Ensure you follow a balanced diet sans fat and oil.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

