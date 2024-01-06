Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts friction in love

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are second to none Resolve minor romantic issues and also share emotions freely. Work sincerely to overcome professional hurdles. Minor monetary issues will exist. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024: Focus on the job and skip everything behind to be professionally successful.

Some friction may happen in your relationship that deserves an early patch-up. Focus on the job and skip everything behind to be professionally successful. Minor financial issues exist today but health is good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors in the first half of the day can have a deep impact on the relationship. Some Libras will see troubles coming in. Ensure you handle the issues with a mature attitude. Be open in communication and this will help you settle problems before things go out of hand. Seek the help of parents in resolving issues in the marital life. Some married females may have issues at the house of their spouse and this needs to be settled today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to consider a change in office and you may confidently put down the paper. Update the resume in a job portal and new calls will come in before the day ends. Your seniors will be happy with your performance. Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. Students trying for admission to a foreign university can expect good news. Entrepreneurs trying to expand their business to new territories, including foreign locations will see success today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. The income for past investments may not be as good as you expected. Despite you receiving some old pending dues; the financial situation does not permit new investments in the stock and trade. Traders and entrepreneurs need to be careful while investing in new businesses. You can take the help of a financial expert for proper guidance on monetary matters. However, the businessmen dealing in automobile, transport, and textile business will see good profits.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, the health will be in good condition. Though some seniors may express concern over pain at joints and elbows, Libras will be generally good today. However, it is safer to be careful about the diet. Avoid food from outside and ensure you consume a healthy diet comprising vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857