 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts minor arguments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts minor arguments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 29, 2024 12:48 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for July 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Take steps to resolve the crisis in the love affair.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in morals

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Your relationship needs special attention.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Your relationship needs special attention.

Take steps to resolve the crisis in the love affair. Be careful while accomplishing crucial tasks at work. Handle wealth carefully to meet the demands of today.

Your relationship needs special attention. Some professional requirements demand extra care while you may utilize wealth for personal happiness. General health is also up to the mark.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There should be proper communication between you and the lover. Minor egos will work out today and you may expect turbulence. Those who are traveling should talk over the phone and single Libras may have issues in proposing to the crush. Some love affairs may be toxic and do not impose your concepts on the lover. Instead, make the partner comfortable in the love affair. Married female natives can even consider taking the family way.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today, you will see new opportunities knocking on the door. Utilize them to ensure growth in your career. Graphic designers, architects, animators, IT professionals, and automobile experts will visit the client’s place. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants will need to be careful about the calculations in the second part of the day. Some minor arguments within the team may upset you in the first half of the day. However, you need to be professional and the ultimate goal needs to be to deliver outputs.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Make smart business plans today to ensure your financial condition is intact. Handle wealth smartly and you may also invest in mutual funds as well as in the stock market. Businessmen will see profits but stay away from large-scale investments, especially in foreign locations. You may receive monetary help from the spouse while the second part of the day is good to even book flight tickets and od hotel reservations abroad.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Avoid extreme exercise today. Minor chest-related issues will be there. Seniors may develop pain in joints and elbows. There can also be back pain among females. Some children will complain of oral health issues which will require medical attention. Pregnant females must not lift heavy objects at home.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts minor arguments
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On