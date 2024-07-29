Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts minor arguments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in morals Libra Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024. Your relationship needs special attention.

Take steps to resolve the crisis in the love affair. Be careful while accomplishing crucial tasks at work. Handle wealth carefully to meet the demands of today.

Your relationship needs special attention. Some professional requirements demand extra care while you may utilize wealth for personal happiness. General health is also up to the mark.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There should be proper communication between you and the lover. Minor egos will work out today and you may expect turbulence. Those who are traveling should talk over the phone and single Libras may have issues in proposing to the crush. Some love affairs may be toxic and do not impose your concepts on the lover. Instead, make the partner comfortable in the love affair. Married female natives can even consider taking the family way.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today, you will see new opportunities knocking on the door. Utilize them to ensure growth in your career. Graphic designers, architects, animators, IT professionals, and automobile experts will visit the client’s place. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants will need to be careful about the calculations in the second part of the day. Some minor arguments within the team may upset you in the first half of the day. However, you need to be professional and the ultimate goal needs to be to deliver outputs.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Make smart business plans today to ensure your financial condition is intact. Handle wealth smartly and you may also invest in mutual funds as well as in the stock market. Businessmen will see profits but stay away from large-scale investments, especially in foreign locations. You may receive monetary help from the spouse while the second part of the day is good to even book flight tickets and od hotel reservations abroad.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Avoid extreme exercise today. Minor chest-related issues will be there. Seniors may develop pain in joints and elbows. There can also be back pain among females. Some children will complain of oral health issues which will require medical attention. Pregnant females must not lift heavy objects at home.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)