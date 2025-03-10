Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 10, 2025 predicts new interview calls

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a charming person Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 10, 2025. Be patient and romantic in your relationship and you should always wear a charming smile.

Devote more time to love life and value the emotions of the lover. Your professionalism will be visible at work today. Settle the monetary issues today.

Be careful while spending time with the lover and avoid delving into the unpleasant past. Take up new roles that will help you prove your professional mettle. Both wealth and health will be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be patient and romantic in your relationship and you should always wear a charming smile. Some long-distance relationships develop cracks due to a lack of communication. Talk freely to express emotions. This will ensure you know the preferences of the lover. Consider spending more time together and you may also take the lover to a romantic dinner today. Females attending a function can expect a proposal. It is good to stay away from arguments in relationships as this can get serious as the day progresses. Married Libras may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about your expressions at team meetings as your body language will invite trouble. You may also be required to handle crucial responsibilities that will also create issues in your professional life. Be ready to accept it. Those who plan to quit the job can submit a letter of resignation and update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls may come up and you are good to attend them. Businessmen may expand their business to foreign locations. You may venture into different areas of trade as profits are assured.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion today. This will help you clear all pending dues and even buy a new property. Some females will also consider buying a new car. There will be good returns from trading and speculative business. You may inherit a property while seniors will spend for a celebration at home. Today is good for resolving a monetary issue involving a friend.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will hurt you. However, avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. Minor children may develop bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Avoid alcohol especially while driving today. You may also develop digestion issues in the second part of the day. Carry your medical kit while traveling. Be careful while boarding a train and avoid junk food.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)