 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts positive changes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts positive changes

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts positive changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your love life will be fabulous and spend more time together.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for surprises today

Your love life will be fabulous and spend more time together. Take up new roles at the workplace today. You will be good in terms of both wealth and health.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024:
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024:

Stay happy in the relationship. Share good moments. Your professional life will also be good. Wealth will come in while no major threat to health also exists.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Settle the issues of the past as the day is auspicious in terms of love. Single Virgos can express their feeling to the crush and the response will be positive. Some love affairs may not be productive in the first part of the day. However, you will see many positive changes as the day progresses. Those who are not still sure about the future of the relationship will find new options ahead. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while making promises to the client. You must be realistic about the deadline to avoid future hiccups. Those who have interviews lined up today will be successful in receiving an offer letter. Those who are into interior designing, architecture, media, pharmaceuticals, academics, hotel management, and insurance will see reasons to switch jobs. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth coming in from different sources. A property will be sold and this will also add to the wealth. Some Libras will be successful in buying a new property or even in settling a legal dispute. You may make hotel reservations and book flights abroad for a vacation as your financial status permits that. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market or speculative business can also consider it as the horoscope predicts good returns.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. While you are free from major illnesses or all sorts, some females may develop oral health issues. Children will have bruises while playing. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and skin allergies will be common among Libras today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On