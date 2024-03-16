 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts cautious health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts cautious health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be ready to embrace surprises in the love life.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you can change things around

Be ready to embrace surprises in the love life. You are productive at the office and this will also bring in new responsibilities. Handle money smartly today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024: You are productive at the office and this will also bring in new responsibilities.
Troubleshoot the romantic issues and also look for opportunities to prove the mettle at the office. While financially, you are stable today, your health is also perfect.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to express your love. Some long-distance love affairs need more communication. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone and must share emotions without inhibition. You should also stay away from extramarital relationships. You need to have a little control of your anger and temperament as that would be helpful to drive you to lead a good relationship. Single Libras will find love in the second part of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while interacting with clients. Our professionalism will help in getting tasks done. Team leaders and managers need to be more diplomatic while handling a team. Students looking to study abroad will get hurdles removed. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want to implement today. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of money. A previous investment will bring in good wealth today. A financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. Do not splurge on the finance. Some Libras will settle all pending dues while businessmen will receive a bank loan. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with a positive attitude. There can be minor chest-related infections today. Do not smoke today and take a healthy diet packed with nutrients and vitamins. Some children will develop stomach-related infections which will stop them from attending school. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts cautious health
