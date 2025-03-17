Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts new responsibilities

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know the art of resolving issues Look for pleasant moments in the love relationship. The professional achievements will pave the way for growth in my career. Make smart monetary discussions today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Sit together with the lover to share pleasant moments. Your commitment at work will lead to meeting the expectations. Handle wealth diligently while your health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic and this will help you settle existing issues. You both may prefer getting engaged in exciting romantic activities. Some love affairs may not work out as there will be serious hiccups including verbal arguments and public insulting. You should also be careful to control the emotions in public which may create a scene in the second part of the day while having disagreements. Married females may seriously consider settling issues through communication.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your seniors trust your mettle and will assign new responsibilities today. Accept them to prove their caliber. You may also require traveling for job reasons. Stay out of controversies at the workplace. Some IT and mechanical professionals will move abroad. You may also brush up the professional skills as this will be required in some crucial tasks. Those who are keen to switch jobs can attend interviews. Students appearing for examinations will be successful while traders may have minor tax-related issues.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources helping you make crucial financial decisions. Consider buying electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Some natives will inherit an ancestral property, whereas females may invest in jewelry. Those who are keen to try a fortune in stock and speculative business can attempt it. Businessmen may succeed in clearing all ending dues and will also find funds to expand the trade to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will hurt you. But it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and the second part of the day is also crucial for seniors who have pain in joints. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)