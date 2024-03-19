 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts good health and wellness | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts good health and wellness

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 19, 2024 12:53 AM IST

Read virgo daily horoscope for March 19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Enjoy a strong love life and a creative professional one today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spreading happiness is your motto

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024. Financial prosperity permits you to make smart investment decisions.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024. inancial prosperity permits you to make smart investment decisions.

Enjoy a strong love life and a creative professional one today. Financial prosperity permits you to make smart investment decisions. Your health is also good.



Be creative in your love life and also find the best moments to propose today. Take up new roles at the office to prove the professional mettle. Financially you are good today and your health will also be in good condition

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spare time for the lover and also ensure you communicate properly while spending time together. Minor misunderstandings may happen today and this needs to be addressed immediately. Your parents will approve of the love affair and you can also plan a romantic dinner to decide on the future. Surprise the lover with gifts today. Married Libras should stay away from relationships outside the marriage which can lead to turmoil in the family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor chaos today as new challenges demand additional knowledge. Brush up your skills and also take the help of coworkers and seniors to complete every task on time. Some IT professionals, academicians, doctors, chefs, and pilots will find opportunities to move abroad. Some female Cancer natives will turn into entrepreneurs today. Those who are keen to travel abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good inflow of wealth today. As money comes in, you may fulfill many dreams you have cherished for a long time. You can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. Some businessmen will see today as the auspicious time to launch new ventures. You may settle all pending dues and will even repay a bank loan.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major ailment will disturb the day. Maintain a healthy lifestyle, free from alcohol and tobacco. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. You should be careful about your diet and must skip oil and greasy items. Be careful while working in the kitchen today as minor cuts may happen while chopping the vegetables. Some children will also have a viral fever today that may prevent them from attending school.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts good health and wellness
© 2024 HindustanTimes
