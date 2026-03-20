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    Libra Horoscope Today March, 20 2026: The stars may test your mettle at work today

    Libra Horoscope Today: Today calls for a firm grip on your moral compass.

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 4:34 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, upholding integrity and professional mettle

    Today calls for a firm grip on your moral compass. Focus on settling differences in your romantic life while dedicating ample energy to meeting the expectations of your superiors. With both health and wealth on a positive trajectory, your primary challenge will be maintaining fairness and professional focus.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Expect some intense romantic energy today. Your partner will look to you for support in both their personal and professional pursuits, so do not shy away from being expressive and present. Surprising your lover with a thoughtful gift could strengthen your bond significantly.

    For those looking to heal, today is an ideal time to settle lingering issues with an ex-partner and reclaim your peace of mind. Married women may receive news regarding a potential pregnancy, though they should be mindful of minor friction with their spouse's family. Those in long-distance relationships should prepare for a bit of turbulence and prioritise clear communication.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Keep your professional life insulated from office politics. Today will test your mettle with new tasks that require your full attention and diligence. While minor difficulties may arise, staying focused on your primary objectives will see you through.

    Business owners might face some disagreements with partners during the morning hours. It is essential to handle these potential crises with maturity to prevent any negative impact on the company. Your ability to perform at your best, despite these hurdles, will not go unnoticed.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Structured wealth management is the theme of the day. Even with income arriving from multiple sources, you may face challenges regarding bank loans or previous financial commitments. Use this time to settle any monetary disputes with friends or siblings, as a resolution is likely.

    You will find relief from family property issues today. If you have been planning a trip abroad, the current energy is favourable for booking flights and reserving accommodations.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Start your morning with physical activity and consider this an auspicious day to quit habits like alcohol or tobacco. If you have a surgery scheduled, you can proceed with confidence.

    Be vigilant regarding minor health concerns, particularly chest-related infections, whichhh could worsen if ignored. Additionally, exercise extra caution while riding a bike during the second half of the day.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys and Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Colour: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural Affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good Compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair Compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less Compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today March, 20 2026: The Stars May Test Your Mettle At Work Today

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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