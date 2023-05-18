Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2023 predicts financial constraints

Daily horoscope prediction says, enjoy your day in full spirit You are lucky today to have a good love life plus a professional one. Financially you would do well today while no medical ailment will hurt you on 18 May 2023. Libra Daily Horoscope Today May 18, 2023: No major issue will hurt your love life today

Interestingly, today you’re fortunate. Both at the office and in your relationship, no serious hiccup will disturb you. In addition, utilize the wealth to buy things of your choice. Your health will also be great.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will hurt your love life today. However, some couples may experience turmoil in the form of arguments over egos, personal liberty, and past relationships. The interference of a third person can also things worse. Avoid arguments today and treat your partner with respect. Married females will find the interference of the family of their spouse highly suffocating. Those who are in love but need the consent of elders for marriage should wait for a day or two as today is not good to get the permission of parents. Be positive in attitude and your romantic life can be turned into a beautiful one.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the office should not be compromised. Your dedication will be recognized by the management which will give you additional responsibilities. Some Libra natives may be tempted to quit but wait a few days to put down the paper. Young students will clear competitive examinations without much difficulty. Businessmen can also launch new ideas but expansion to foreign locations needs to wait for a few days.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your long pending dues will be cleared. However, financial challenges will exist throughout the day. A sibling would be in need of urgent financial support and this may derail your budget. A legal case may also eat up a big sum today. Avoid spending huge amounts on shopping. You should not invest in the stock market today. Buying a new property is also not a good decision.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

While your health will be good today, senior Libras need to worry about breathing sues. Throat infection, allergies, and migraine will impact your routine. Some females may have menstrual complications that may lead to mental agony. Drink a lot of water and avoid alcohol today. You should also fill in the plate with more veggies and fruits.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

