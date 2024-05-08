Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts a good day for major investments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take up new tasks to prove your professional mettle. Despite minor friction in the relationship, the love affair will go strong. Take up new tasks to prove your professional mettle. Financial prosperity exists. Your job proficiency will help you make crucial professional decisions. Have a great day in terms of love. Today is good for major investments and health will also be good today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: Financial prosperity exists.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor hiccups may be visible but overcome them with your affection. Your lover may not be expressive today in love but it exists inside and you need to realize it through the emotions. Be cool even while having disagreements and provide personal space to the lover in the relationship. You may also propose to the crush today to get a positive response. Marriage is also non-card for some Libra females. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a great day at the job. New tasks will keep you busy and will also provide opportunities to grow in your career. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Be patient and diplomatic while dealing with managers. Do not lose your temper in team meetings and always be clear in ideas. This will help you put forward the concept. IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Have a productive day in terms of money. As wealth comes in, consider smart investment plans. You can confidently try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may be fortunate to inherit an ancestral property today. A few businessmen will also find additional funds today. Resolve all financial disputes with siblings and also donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you don’t drive at night after consuming alcohol. You should not miss medicines today and seniors must be careful while using stairs. Sleep loud and have healthy food today. Some complications may impact those with heart or kidney ailments. You need to drink plenty of water and must have more proteins and nutrients today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)