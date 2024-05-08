 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts a good day for major investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts a good day for major investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for May 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have a great day in terms of love.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take up new tasks to prove your professional mettle.

Despite minor friction in the relationship, the love affair will go strong. Take up new tasks to prove your professional mettle. Financial prosperity exists. Your job proficiency will help you make crucial professional decisions. Have a great day in terms of love. Today is good for major investments and health will also be good today. 

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: Financial prosperity exists.
Libra Love Horoscope Today

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Minor hiccups may be visible but overcome them with your affection. Your lover may not be expressive today in love but it exists inside and you need to realize it through the emotions. Be cool even while having disagreements and provide personal space to the lover in the relationship. You may also propose to the crush today to get a positive response. Marriage is also non-card for some Libra females. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Have a great day at the job. New tasks will keep you busy and will also provide opportunities to grow in your career. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Be patient and diplomatic while dealing with managers. Do not lose your temper in team meetings and always be clear in ideas. This will help you put forward the concept. IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities abroad. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

Have a productive day in terms of money. As wealth comes in, consider smart investment plans. You can confidently try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may be fortunate to inherit an ancestral property today. A few businessmen will also find additional funds today. Resolve all financial disputes with siblings and also donate money to charity.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Ensure you don’t drive at night after consuming alcohol. You should not miss medicines today and seniors must be careful while using stairs. Sleep loud and have healthy food today. Some complications may impact those with heart or kidney ailments. You need to drink plenty of water and must have more proteins and nutrients today. 

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts a good day for major investments

