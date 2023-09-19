Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023 predicts new responsibilities

23rd September to 22nd October Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No storm will uproot you Walk into the old relationship today. Avoid office politics and utilize professional opportunities to grow. Make smart money decisions & enjoy good health. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2023. Prove your potential at the office as you’ll receive opportunities.

A new love life is the highlight of the day. Prove your potential at the office as you’ll receive opportunities. While financially you are good, no major illness will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Though the romantic life will be fabulous today, some minor issues may occur that require to be patched up today. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your opinions on the lover. Female Libras will be fortunate to receive a proposal today. The chances of you going back to an old relationship as you meet up with the ex-flame are also higher today. Your love relationship will also be supported by the parents today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office on time as new responsibilities are waiting for you. Some new assignments will keep you busy throughout the day. Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers and this will also help you gain new positions. In case you have a job change in the plan, go ahead with it as interviews will be lined up. Some entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals that will bring in good returns in the future.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are safe today as some old investments will bring in good returns. Handle financial affairs with care. The second half of the day is good to donate money to charity. Some Libras will invest in the stock market to have a safe return in the future. You may also consider investing in speculative business as well as property today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of health. No serious medical issues will harm you. Start the day with yoga or meditation as you will be able to handle official pressure. Some Libras, especially seniors will have pain at the joints. Ensure you do not skip medicines today. Those who are traveling today must have a medical kit ready.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

