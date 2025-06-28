Libra Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Career growth, commercial growth and more
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay healthy and keep others happy
Be sincere in your love life and spend more time together. New challenges at the workplace will keep you busy. Ensure you handle financial affairs diligently today.
Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have promised a professionally productive day. Go for smart monetary decisions today and you will also have good health.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be genuine while spending time with the lover and some Libras will also find an interesting person today, most probably in the first half of the day. You must provide the lover the personal space and you both must also try resolving the existing issues. You should be clear while giving suggestions and must also take the opinion of the lover which will strengthen the bonding. Some females will today meet up with the ex-flame and this may lead to the restarting of the old relationship.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
You must keep the career growing through commitment and dedication. Settle the issues with the seniors. You may require preparing a presentation for the client and you must ensure that it has all relevant details. Those who are into arts and creative sectors will have opportunities to display their skill. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in. However, entrepreneurs must resolve all money-related issues with promoters on a positive note.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Despite the financial issues in the first part of the day, you are good to make investments. Today is also good to buy a property which may give you a good return in the future. Some Libras will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Businessmen will see opportunities to launch new ventures as funding is not a serious concern. You may also need to spend for a celebration at the office or at home.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
No major health issue will come up today. However, you should be cautious while taking part in adventurous activities today. The first part of the day is good for medical surgery. Senior Libras must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train. Do not take part in underwater activities, especially when you have breathing problems.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
