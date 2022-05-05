Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You have always been a free-spirited soul. You love to follow your heart and you don’t believe in social boundaries. You adapt to any surroundings with so much ease and comfort which make you an easy-going person. You must trust your instincts and take decisions with confidence. Don’t take too much about what others think about you. You have been ignoring your health for a long and today you may regret it. Thing will be in your favour as far as your finances are concerned and so will be the developments at your workplace. Most probably you will have a great time with your siblings. Things might be a bit difficult in your love life. You are advised to stay calm and not get panic as things will soon be in your favour. You love adventure so the time is correct to embark on an adventure trip with your travel buddies. Those who are planning to buy a house may get a good deal.

Libra Finance Today

You have been wise while savings and today that will fetch you good returns which will strengthen your bank balance. You may find things in your favour if you are planning to start a new business. Education institutions may witness good returns.

Libra Family Today

Those who are staying away from family will get time to be with tier families. You are advised to spend more time with your family members, especially the elder member. You have been too busy and unknowingly you were ignoring them.

Libra Career Today

Your dedication to your work will most likely be rewarded today. You will be given new responsibilities at work. Your new project will give you ample opportunity to prove yourself. You can also involve some trusted juniors in your new project for a good result.

Libra Health Today

Your weight loss regime will give you satisfactory results. However, you must re-examine the intensity of your workout. Avoid eating too much junk and try to maintain a disciplined schedule. Maintain a good 8-hour sleep cycle to keep several issues at bay.

Libra Love Life Today

You are advised to carefully monitor the situation before expressing your love. Enjoy the day with your favourite Bollywood movie. Don’t overthink and get stressed with developments. Things aren’t as bad as they seem. You must give people a little time to figure out a thing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

