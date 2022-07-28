Libra Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 28,'22 states, monetary benefits

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) For Libra natives, your professional front may be shining. Those in creative fields are likely to do well at work. Monetary benefits are foreseen. This may keep your financial front secure. Some of you may invest in a vehicle or property. However, your health may be a cause of concern. Recurring ailments may cause discomfort and tensions. On the domestic front, too, you may have to face the pressures of a demanding family member, keeping you on the edge. Your love life may be taxing. Outside influence in the relationship may force your partner to snap ties with you. Those looking to travel abroad may have to go through several clearances, which are likely to become tedious over time. Those looking to dispose of an ancestral property may not find the right kind of deal. Students may be happy with their performance in academics.

Libra Finance Today On the financial front, the day promises to be good for Libras. Careful planning and execution in matters of money may bring desired results. Your business undertakings are likely to bear fruits. A home venture may bring profits.

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, Libras may experience a period of dullness as everyone may seem to be stuck in a routine. Planning and executing fun activities with your loved ones may add sparkle to the monotonous homely atmosphere.

Libra Career Today Libras, your hard work may pay off on the professional front. You may be suitably rewarded with a pay hike. Your expertise and skills are likely to come in handy when carrying out tough tasks in a team with seniors.

Libra Health Today Libras need to take care of their health as minor ailments may force them to rely on medications if left untreated. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, proper food, rest, and exercises in moderation are needed to remain fit and in shape.

Libra Love Life Today For Libra natives, the day may be demanding on the romantic front. Your partner may crave your affection but your tight schedule might keep them waiting. Do not let misunderstandings ruin your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Forest Green

