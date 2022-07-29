Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 29,'22 states, aura of energy
Libra Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 29,'22 states, aura of energy

  • Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for July 29, 2022 suggests, as you are a balanced person, things never go out of control for you.
Libra Daily Horoscope for July 28, 2022: You are likely to feel an aura of energy when others thank you for your backing.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) You feel satisfied to help people around you. You consider yourself blessed to have the capability to support others. You are likely to feel an aura of energy when others thank you for your backing. As you are a balanced person, things never go out of control for you. Sometimes, you try to run away from situations, however there is always a solution for all your problems. You believe in being confident and know that you can handle whatever comes your way. To have beautiful things around you is your passion, also, you enjoy luxuries to the fullest. You are charming and it is a matter of pride for anyone to have you in life. Now, let’s look at what your day will look like in terms of health, romance, finance and family.

Libra Finance Today You will feel little anxious with regards to financial matters but actually there is no reason for you to worry. You will think about potential problems but those problems might not even take place in near future. So, stay cool.

Libra Family Today There will be joy among all family members. You will have quality time to spend with your family. Love and support will mark the day. A get-together or celebration will also take place.

Libra Career Today For you, it is a good day to impress your boss or senior. Without making much effort, you will get all the appreciation from your associates. Things will be in your favor just by sheer luck. Just relax and enjoy this lucky day.

Libra Health Today Health will be in good shape. You will look fit and energetic. Eating fresh and balanced food will work for you. You might join aerobics or yoga, which will provide you with lots of health benefits.

Libra Love Life Today You will need to be in harmony with your partner. Take the advice of family members if you feel so. Try to be a good listener. To pamper and feel pampered is your way of romance, so follow your heart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

