Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states, great health

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) A firm commitment and the ability to get things done may be required to excel in every aspect of life. Some Libras are likely to receive handsome gains from an additional source of income. On the professional front, the day promises to be fruitful for you and you may be suitably rewarded for your good work. Health will be better than before as you make a conscious effort to be more disciplined. At times, preoccupation with social work may keep your family life on the back burner and this is likely to take a toll on your relationships. A trip that stimulates and gives an opportunity for work is foreseen for some Libra natives. Involvement in social service brings recognition. Legal property matters pending for a long may get decided to your fullest satisfaction. Libra students need to pay more attention to their studies if they wish to secure admission to an institute of choice.

Saturn Transit Impact on Libra Saturn’s Transit in Capricorn appears opportune for land dealings. You will do well to go ahead with the purchase of a piece of real estate. Some may get possession of a flat or property in the transit phase. Students are likely to remain dedicated during the transit and may achieve success. Earning handsome returns on the business front is on the card for some during the transit time. Search for excellence is likely to bring success and promotion at work during the transit period. Ill-health of a family member may trouble you.

Libra Finance Today Chances of earning unexpected income in the form of a lottery are high today. Libras may witness success and fame and are likely to gain wealth through fair means. Improvement in financial position would increase purchasing power.

Libra Family Today Today is average for relationships as some arguments and conflicts may arise. Avoid issues that would cause arguments with loved ones. Harsh words and anger may create a deep rift in the relationship. Keep the communication channels open.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, you find subordinates dependable to wrap up a pending work on time. This may help complete the important task on time and establish a favourable impression. This is a good time for in-depth learning to expand your knowledge.

Libra Health Today Health wise Libras may have a terrific day today. You will gain strength, wisdom, and self-assurance a strong mind and a stronger body. This may enable you to handle obstacles and ace challenges with confidence. Make the most of your abundant energy, and try to keep up the momentum.

Libra Love Life Today A luxurious getaway-type vacation with your spouse waiting for you today. It may enhance your togetherness and compatibility. You are also likely to get an opportunity to strengthen the romantic bond during a family function. Enjoy the time together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

