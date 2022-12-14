Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: Average profits today

Libra Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: Average profits today

horoscope
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 14 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. Your business will earn average profits today and any investment you make will yield decent results.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for December 14, 2022:
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today you have a high chance of getting the job of your passion. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you worked for a long time but you weren't happy because you weren't able to get the job of your choice. However, the right time has come and your passion-driven career is not far away. If you are appearing for any interviews, then success is waiting for you as the stars are perfectly aligned. Your business will earn average profits today and any investment you make will yield decent results. Any property-related investments are advised to be delayed until next month. There is a high chance of you receiving unexpected behaviour from your spouse tonight. It is advisable to try to understand the situation and provide the care that your spouse expects from you.

Libra Finance Today

Your investments will earn average returns today. If you are considering investing into the stock market, then you should proceed after consulting with an expert or a family member. If you are planning to buy a house, then it is advisable to wait until next month.

Libra Family Today

You have not been able to provide the care and attention that your spouse expects from you. As a result, your spouse may behave in an unexpected manner at home. Consider talking to your spouse with empathy and providing the kind of care he or she expects. This will strengthen your relationship in the coming days.

Libra Career Today

You have been working hard for a long time for a passion-driven career and the day has come when your dreams will come true. Your diligent work and effort have finally paid off and your dream career seems to be very near. Make sure to celebrate your success with your friends.

Libra Health Today

Today you should consider lifting heavy at the gym. You have increased your physical strength greatly and now is the right time to improve your fitness level. Make sure to take advice from your trainer for your safety.

Libra Love Life Today

Some exciting news awaits you from your partner this evening. You should consider taking your partner out to a movie tonight. You will have a memorable and exciting time together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

