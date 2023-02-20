Libra Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Excellent day for the natives

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is an excellent day for the Libra natives. Daily astrological prediction says, your achievements and rewards on the work front may make you feel proud and fill you with new confidence and energy to do better and reach great heights. Financial condition seems moderate. Your income may rise and keep your bank balance stable. You may be little bit tempted to spend on something expensive today.

You may spend time with loved ones and dine out today. An ancestral property may transfer to your name. Everything seems okay, but you may find it hard to devote some time with beloved due to various reasons. Some relationship issues may cause you stress and lead to some health issues like hypertension, anxiety, or headache. Try to start your day with meditation and calm your mind down.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

You may spend time researching new sources of passive income and plan investing money in property. Your business may flourish and your income may increase. You may find suitable tenants for your property.

Libra Family Today:

Get ready for some good news on the home front. You may finalize home-buying plans or shift to a new flat. Celebratory aura at home may keep you in a cheerful mood all day long.

Libra Career Today:

You may motivate yourself to do better on the work front and grab new opportunities. New work settings may boost your ability and confidence to perform better.

Libra Health Today:

It is not a good day on the health front. Some health issues may trouble you and you may suffer from headaches, backache, and cold. Try to get ample rest and avoid junk food. Pregnant ladies should be extra cautious today.

Libra Love Life Today:

It does not seem to be a favorable day on the love front. Disagreement between you and your beloved may cause you trouble. Proper communication is needed to sort the relationship issues.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

