Libra Horoscope Today, March 14, 2023: Seek advice

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives' health is likely to be at its peak today, with athletic activities and working out being top of mind. Daily astrological prediction says you may seek to join a gym or find a workout partner to keep you motivated. Your finances are also expected to be strong, with a focus on investment planning and savings. Career-wise, opportunities in online jobs or remote working may present themselves. However, family life may not be as smooth, and it may be wise to seek advice from elders or consider unilateral decisions. Romance is expected to bring some excitement, with the possibility of a proposal or confession of feelings. Your academics and other life aspects are expected to be excellent, with assignments to focus on and temptations to be aware of. Travel may not be as smooth, but advance booking and arrangements will likely ensure a comfortable journey. Property investments are expected to be profitable, with a focus on commercial properties.

Libra Finance Today

Today is a great day for investment planning and savings for Libras. Your finances are in very good shape, and taking advantage of this stability is important. Consider seeking advice from financial experts to make the most of your resources.

Libra Family Today

Sibling and parent relationships may be a focus today. Seek advice from elders and make wise decisions. Take steps to strengthen family bonds and maintain the support and love that is so important in life.

Libra Career Today

Opportunities for online jobs or remote working may arise today. Consider the advantages of these flexible working options and take the chance to expand your skill set. Focus on advancing your career and finding new ways to succeed.

Libra Health Today

With excellent health, consider joining an athletic club or finding a gym partner for added motivation. Your body will thank you for the extra effort. Make healthy choices and prioritize your physical wellness.

Libra Love Life Today

The stars may align for a big romantic move, like a proposal or confession of feelings. Take the time to connect with your significant other and prioritize your relationship. You may find new depths of love and appreciation for each other.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

