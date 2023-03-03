Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Good returns on the cards

Libra Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Good returns on the cards

horoscope
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for March 3 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. The sale of the property might yield good returns today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for March 3, 2023: Your pockets might be heavy today and you might feel the boon of wealth.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for March 3, 2023: Your pockets might be heavy today and you might feel the boon of wealth.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, your pockets might be heavy today and you might feel the boon of wealth. An ideal day at work might be the norm for you today. Your health might not face any inconveniences today. Your family might bring happiness to your life today. Your spouse might have some interesting news for you today. Try using alternative routes of travel today. The sale of the property might yield good returns today.

Libra Finance Today

The financial prospects of Libra appear to be very positive today. You may get a chance to enjoy life, where your boon of wealth might support you. Investing in stocks might be a good and opportune idea for you today. Buying life insurance today might be a good idea. Try to stay away from frivolous financial elements like the lottery etc, as it might not be a good idea for you to interact with the same.

Libra Family Today

The familial prospects of Libra appear to be promising today. You might get to spend quality time with your family today. If there are any unresolved familial tensions, there may be a chance for them to be alleviated today. Your children might crave your affection today, so try to give it to them, as it might positively affect your mood as well. Your spouse might have some interesting news for you today.

Libra Career Today

You might face stability in your work today. You might see ideal sales and income today in your business. You might get some profitable freelance gigs today, so try to finish them diligently.

Libra Health Today

Your health might be the reason for your freshness today. Yoga and exercise may help you feel active enough to get through the day today. Following a diet plan might be a good idea for you today, try to not stray from the same.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love interests might bring happiness to you today. You might want to spend quality time with your partner today, as it may bring the both of you closer. Try to cherish the present and the food memories with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out