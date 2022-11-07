Libra Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: Pay attention to household issues

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, your monetary state may be good today. You may get to know about some new projects but may not invest in them. You may take time and look for better opportunities. Your may have secure funds and you may enjoy the day comfortably. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your family may be in a happy state of mind. There may be some old relatives at home. You may experience some excitement and fun because of them. You may find it difficult to complete all pending tasks on time but you manage. Your health may be okay as you may continue to take a healthy diet. Exercise may also help in maintaining your weight. Your spouse may take good care of you.

Libra Finance Today

Today, you may get acquainted with the art of saving money and putting it to right use. This may bring a drastic improvement in your financial portfolio. The day may be good for you if you wish to commit to any new venture.

Libra Family Today

You may spend the entire day paying attention to household issues and personal life. You may stay calm and keep all matters under control. Today may be a good day for you to sort out personal issues that may be impacting your overall productivity.

Libra Career Today

Libra, today may not be a pleasing day at work. Your to-do-list may be long enough and you may find it difficult to finish all tasks efficiently. It may be good if you take care of all quality related issues in your submission. You may need to stay careful and calm Libra, as the day may pass soon.

Libra Health Today

Dear Libra, your health may be better today. All troubling aches and pains that you may have faced recently may seem to diminish. Your body flexibility may improve and you may involve yourself in some sporting activity.

Libra Love Life Today

You may be completely relaxed today with regards to your love life. You may spend leisure time with your partner. He/she may understand your feelings and may support you in your future campaigns.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

